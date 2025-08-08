Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. تحطم طائرة وسقوط ضحايا

Lebanon 24
08-08-2025 | 01:36
شهدت ضواحي العاصمة الكينية نيروبي، أمس الخميس، حادثًا مروعًا إثر تحطم طائرة إسعاف جوي وسط منطقة سكنية، ما أدى إلى مقتل ستة أشخاص على الأقل، بينهم ركاب وأشخاص من السكان المحليين.

وأكدت شركة "AMREF Flying Doctors"، المشغّلة للطائرة، أن الطائرة المنكوبة من طراز Cessna Citation XLS كانت قد أقلعت من مطار في نيروبي متجهة إلى إقليم أرض الصومال، قبل أن تسقط في منطقة "موِيهوكو" التابعة لمقاطعة كيامبو المجاورة للعاصمة.
وأفاد مفوض المقاطعة، هنري وافولا، أن أربعة من ركاب الطائرة لقوا حتفهم، فيما توفي شخصان كانا داخل المنزل الذي اصطدمت به الطائرة.

وفيما لم تعلن الشركة حتى الآن عن العدد الرسمي للضحايا أو سبب الحادث، أكدت في بيان أنها "تتعاون مع سلطات الطيران وفرق الطوارئ لتحديد ملابسات التحطم".

وكانت جمعية الصليب الأحمر الكيني قد هرعت إلى موقع الحادث فور وقوعه، مشيرة إلى أن الطائرة اصطدمت بمنزل مأهول، مما تسبب بحالة من الذعر بين السكان. وكانت الجمعية قد ذكرت في بادئ الأمر أن الطائرة مروحية، قبل أن يتضح لاحقًا أنها طائرة نفاثة متوسطة الحجم.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة أسباب التحطم، وسط صدمة سادت الأحياء المجاورة لموقع الحادث.
