بالفيديو.. تحطم طائرة وسقوط ضحايا

👨🏾🍳🇰🇪 Editor’s Note: Earlier reports claiming the crash involved a Kenya Defence Force helicopter are incorrect.
Verified details confirm that the only aircraft involved was an AMREF Flying Doctors medical plane — a civilian air ambulance service. pic.twitter.com/OwGuM6gENs
— Ölele | Building OSN (@OleleSalvador) August 7, 2025
Tragedy strikes in the Kenya county of Kiambu, Mwihoko, where an AMREF Air Ambulance has crashed into residential buildings, killing at least six individuals, with several others injured.
The deceased individuals reportedly include four individuals aboard the Cessna Citation XLS… pic.twitter.com/euellHjNPs
— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 7, 2025
