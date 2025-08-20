Advertisement

بن غفير يستفز الأسرى الفلسطينيين بصور دمار غزة (فيديو)

20-08-2025 | 11:21
في خطوة استفزازية جديدة، علّق وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير، اليوم الأربعاء، صورًا تُجسّد حجم الدمار الذي خلّفته الحرب بقطاع غزة على جدران السجون الإسرائيلية، لإجبار الأسرى الفلسطينيين على مشاهدتها.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول، بن غفير خلال زيارته أحد السجون الإسرائيلية وهو يشير إلى صور المعلقة قائلا: "هذا ما يجب أن يشاهده الأسرى كل يوم".
 
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد أيام من اقتحام بن غفير زنزانة القيادي الفلسطيني مروان البرغوثي، المعتقل منذ عام 2002 في سجن ريمون الإسرائيلي، حيث هدده قائلا: "من يقتل أطفالنا أو نساءنا فسنمحوه، لن تنتصروا علينا".
