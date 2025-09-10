Advertisement

فيديو من أميركا... هكذا سرق لصوص متجر مجوهرات!

Lebanon 24
10-09-2025 | 10:40
Doc-P-1415223-638931230065604153.jpg
Doc-P-1415223-638931230065604153.jpg photos 0
التقطت كاميرات المراقبة لقطات للحظة إقتحام عصابة لمتجر "كيم هونغ" للمجوهرات في سان خوسيه في كاليفورنيا في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، والإعتداء على مالكه البالغ من العمر 88 عاماً، وإصابته بجلطة دماغيّة.
 
وفي التفاصيل، اصطدمت سيارة رباعية الدفع بالواجهة الأمامية للمتجر، ودخل اللصوص، وكان أحدهم يحمل مسدسا، بينما حمل آخرون فؤوسا ومطارق، وقاموا بتحطيم واجهات العرض وسرقة الذهب والمجوهرات. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
