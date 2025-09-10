فيديو من أميركا... هكذا سرق لصوص متجر مجوهرات!

My friend’s 88 year old uncle's San Jose Jewelry Store was robbed on Fri 9/5 at 2pm. They ran a truck through the store and then pushed him down. He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke. @MattMahanSJ you’ve done a lot for SJ but still more criminals to be locked up. pic.twitter.com/5eSRaCVKo2
— Moore On The Street (@Chris_Moore4Sup) September 6, 2025
