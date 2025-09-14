Advertisement

بالفيديو: احتجاجات مؤيدة لفلسطين توقف سباق إسبانيا للدراجات في مدريد

Lebanon 24
14-09-2025 | 13:10
شهدت العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد تطورًا غير مسبوق في الساعات الماضية، بعدما توقفت المرحلة الأخيرة من سباق إسبانيا للدراجات إثر اندلاع اشتباكات بين الشرطة ومحتجين خرجوا للتعبير عن دعمهم لفلسطين.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام إسبانية، فقد أُلغي خط النهاية للمرحلة الختامية التي كانت مقررة أن تمنح السباق طابعه الاحتفالي المعتاد، بعد أن تحوّل المشهد الرياضي إلى ساحة توتر سياسي وشعبي.
 
 
