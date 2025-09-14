بالفيديو: احتجاجات مؤيدة لفلسطين توقف سباق إسبانيا للدراجات في مدريد

HAPPENING NOW in Madrid, Spain :
Spanish protesters have stopped La Vuelta cycling race in solidarity with Palestine — despite a heavy police presence.
Chants of “Boycott Israel!” shake the final stage 🇪🇸🇵🇸🔥
pic.twitter.com/TEMjGKDCBJ
— sarah (@sahouraxo) September 14, 2025
