في تايلاند.. حفرة ضخمة ظهرت فجأة وسط الشارع تبتلع أعمدة الكهرباء

A 50-metre-deep massive sinkhole opened near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, thailand on Wednesday, cars and electricity poles fell into it, leaving commuters stunned
The massive sinkhole extended about 900 square metres, bringing traffic to a halt.#sinkhole #Bangkok #Thailand pic.twitter.com/rfDIiM135y
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 24, 2025
