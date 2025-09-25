Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في تايلاند.. حفرة ضخمة ظهرت فجأة وسط الشارع تبتلع أعمدة الكهرباء

Lebanon 24
25-09-2025 | 03:18
A-
A+
Doc-P-1421283-638943927102414831.webp
Doc-P-1421283-638943927102414831.webp photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تسابق السلطات التايلاندية الوقت منذ صباح أمس الأربعاء، لاحتواء آثار حفرة عملاقة ظهرت بشكل مفاجئ قرب مستشفى في وسط العاصمة بانكوك، ما أدى إلى تعطيل حركة المرور وقطع خدمات أساسية.

وقالت السلطات إن الحفرة، التي بلغ عمقها نحو 50 متراً وامتدت على مساحة تقارب 900 متر مربع أمام "مستشفى فاجيرا"، تسببت في توقف حركة السير بشكل كامل في المنطقة.
بدوره أعلن المستشفى تعليق استقبال المرضى مؤقتاً لحين انتهاء الأزمة.
وأوضح رئيس الوزراء التايلاندي أنوتين تشارنفيراكول أن التربة الناتجة عن أعمال حفر لمشروع مترو أنفاق انزلقت إلى الموقع، مضيفاً: "لحسن الحظ لم تقع أية وفيات أو إصابات".
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
بطاريات ضخمة.. "هذا بديل كهرباء الدولة"
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 12:08:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فيديو مُرعب... إنهيار أرضي ابتلع شارعاً رئيسيّاً
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 12:08:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الشرع: الخدمات بدأت تتحسن تدريجيا من توفير الكهرباء والماء والخدمات الطبية
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 12:08:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"سرقة ضخمة حصلت".. بيان من "كهرباء لبنان" وهذا ما جاء فيه
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 12:08:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

متر مربع

حسن الحظ

thailand

ايلان

التاي

حسن ا

فيات

فيرا

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:15 | 2025-09-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:10 | 2025-09-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:41 | 2025-09-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:45 | 2025-09-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:30 | 2025-09-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:28 | 2025-09-25
04:18 | 2025-09-25
04:15 | 2025-09-25
04:10 | 2025-09-25
04:05 | 2025-09-25
03:50 | 2025-09-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24