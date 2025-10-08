Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عاصفة تضرب أعلى القمم... ونحو 900 شخص ينجون بأعجوبة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-10-2025 | 01:33
ذكر الإعلام الصيني مساء الثلاثاء أن نحو 900 من المتنزهين والمرشدين والعاملين الذين حوصروا بسبب عاصفة ثلجية لعدة أيام في الجانب الصيني من جبل إيفرست تمكنوا من الوصول إلى بر الأمان.

وضربت عاصفة قوية المنطقة مساء السبت، ما أدى إلى قطع طرق الوصول إلى موقع إقامة المتنزهين الذين كانوا يقيمون في خيام على ارتفاع يزيد على 4900 متر فوق سطح البحر.

وحسب السلطات المحلية، فقد بلغ عدد العالقين 580 متسلقا إلى جانب أكثر من 300 مرشد وعامل. وتمكن نحو 350 متسلقا من النزول بحلول ظهر الاثنين، بينما وصل الباقون إلى مناطق آمنة بحلول الثلاثاء.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة "شينخوا" الرسمية أن بعض المتنزهين عانوا من انخفاض في درجة حرارة الجسم، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الإنقاذ زودتهم بالغذاء والدواء ووسائل التدفئة والأكسجين، وساعدت نحو 12 منهم للوصول إلى نقطة تجمع آمنة.

وأُغلقت مؤقتا المنطقة السياحية المحيطة بجبل إيفرست في إقليم التبت الصيني، حيث يقع الجبل الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه نحو 8850 مترا ويعد الأعلى في العالم، على الحدود بين الصين ونيبال. (روسيا اليوم)
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة

وكالة أنباء الصين

روسيا اليوم

e news

روسيا

الصين

خيام

إيفر

