عربي-دولي

برّاك زار الحسكة لمتابعة تنفيذ اتفاق 10 آذار... وهذا ما أعلنه

Lebanon 24
08-10-2025 | 13:42
أعلن المبعوث الأميركي الخاص إلى سوريا، توم برّاك، الأربعاء، أنه زار مدينة الحسكة بصفته مبعوثا لتسهيل متابعة التقدم في تنفيذ اتفاق 10 آذار بين الحكومة السورية وقوات "قسد".


وأضاف برّاك: "لهذا الاتفاق أهمية بالغة ليس فقط لاستقرار وأمن سوريا بل أيضاً للمصالح الاستراتيجية لكل من تركيا والولايات المتحدة".


وأفاد في تدوينة على منصة "إكس": "أجريت زيارتي للحسكة بشفافية تامة وبروح تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي وتنسيق مكافحة الإرهاب ووصول المساعدات الإنسانية وكلها أمور تخدم مصالح تركيا الأمنية والاقتصادية بشكل مباشر".


وصرح بأن أي تلميح إلى أن الزيارة تضمنت أنشطة تقوض المصالح الوطنية لتركيا أو وحدة أراضيها، هو أمر عار عن الصحة تمامًا.


وأشار برّاك إلى أن أي اتهام بوجود خريطة لم يرها في غرفة اجتماعات لتقويض مصالح تركيا هو اتهام سخيف تمامًا.


وذكر أن مهمته كانت ولا تزال متمحورة حول تعزيز آليات التعاون التي تقلل من التهديدات العابرة للحدود وتدعم الهدف الأوسع المتمثل في السلام وإعادة الإعمار الإقليمي.


