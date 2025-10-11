بعد تسلمها نوبل للسلام.. ماتشادو تقدمها لترامب

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.
We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic…
