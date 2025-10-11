Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد تسلمها نوبل للسلام.. ماتشادو تقدمها لترامب

Lebanon 24
11-10-2025 | 08:13
أعلنت الحائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام، ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، الجمعة أنها تهدي جائزتها للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، تقديرًا لدعمه المستمر لحقوق الديمقراطية في فنزويلا ونضالها من أجل انتقال سلمي من الديكتاتورية إلى الديمقراطية.

وجاء في بيان اللجنة النرويجية المسؤولة عن الجائزة أن ماتشادو حصلت على نوبل السلام "لترويجها حقوق الديمقراطية لشعب فنزويلا ونضالها من أجل تحقيق انتقال عادل وسلمي من الديكتاتورية إلى الديمقراطية". وقد أهدت ماتشادو جائزتها إلى الشعب الفنزويلي المتألم وإلى الرئيس ترامب لدعمه القوي لقضيتها.

وعبرت ماتشادو عبر حسابها على منصة X عن اعتزازها بهذا التكريم، معتبرة أنه "يعزز مهمة الشعب الفنزويلي في سبيل الحرية، ويضعنا على عتبة النصر"، مشيرة إلى الاعتماد على ترامب وشعب الولايات المتحدة وشعوب أمريكا اللاتينية والدول الديمقراطية كحلفاء لتحقيق الحرية والديمقراطية.
 
يُذكر أن ترامب قد أبدى دعمه لماتشادو منذ يناير، مشيدًا بتعبيرها السلمي عن إرادة الشعب الفنزويلي عبر المظاهرات الضخمة ضد النظام، فيما أشادت لجنة نوبل بموقفها الشجاع والمبتكر في مواجهة الدولة الفنزويلية الاستبدادية لسنوات، مؤكدة أن جهودها كانت سلمية وديمقراطية وابتكارية في آن واحد.

كما ذكرت اللجنة أن ماتشادو استوفت جميع المعايير الثلاثة لاختيار الفائز بجائزة السلام وفق وصية ألفريد نوبل: نزع السلاح، الأخوة بين الأمم، ومؤتمرات السلام، معربة عن تقديرها لدورها في توحيد المعارضة وعدم التراجع في مواجهة الاستبداد، مع السعي الدائم لتحقيق انتقال سلمي إلى الديمقراطية.
