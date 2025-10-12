Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عرّافٌ يُوجّه تحذيراً عاجلاً لترامب: إنتبه أتلقى إشارات سيّئة

12-10-2025 | 06:10
وجّه العراف الإسرائيلي يوري غيلر تحذيرات للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب تتعلق برحلته إلى شرم الشيخ، معتبراً أن الأخير سيلقى مصيرا مشابها لمصير الرئيس المصري السابق أنور السادات
 
وقال في فيديو مصور نشره عبر حسابه على "اكس": "أرجوك ترامب إقرأ رسالتي بالكامل. برأي لا تذهب إلى شرم الشيخ، ولكن إذا قررت الذهاب، فكن محمياً بشكل كبير في كل مكان ولا تدع أي شخص يقترب منك، وكن حذراً للغاية خاصة في شرم الشيخ". 
 
وأرفق غيلر مقطع بالفيديو بنص جاء فيه: "استمع لي يا ترامب، لا تذهب إلى شرم الشيخ، لدي شعور مريع باحتمالية وجود محاولة اغتيال! أتلقى إشارات سيئة. هذه فرصة ذهبية للارهابيين الاسلاميين، أنت أكبر غنيمة لهم في العالم! تذكر أن السادات قُتل على يد أحد أفراد قواته الأمنية. لا أحد يمكن أن يكون محمياً تماماً، ولا حتى أنت. ضاعف طاقمك الأمني، واختر حراسك الشخصيين بعناية. لا تتحرك إلى أي مكان دون طوق أمني من فولاذ". 
 
