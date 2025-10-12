عرّافٌ يُوجّه تحذيراً عاجلاً لترامب: إنتبه أتلقى إشارات سيّئة

Listen to me @realDonaldTrump - do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh, I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals. This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists - you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was… pic.twitter.com/YFEZC05KOE
— Uri Geller (@theurigeller) October 11, 2025
