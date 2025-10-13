لم يكن يعلم بوجود مكبر للصوت ينقل محادثتهما.. هذا ما طلبه رئيس اندونيسيا من ترامب (فيديو)

Indonesian President Prabowo asked US President trump if he could meet with Trump's son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, in a hot-mic moment.
'He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call,' Trump replied
https://t.co/RKPjoD0EUK pic.twitter.com/4xhcBe8yVB
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2025
