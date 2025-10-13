Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لم يكن يعلم بوجود مكبر للصوت ينقل محادثتهما.. هذا ما طلبه رئيس اندونيسيا من ترامب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-10-2025 | 23:39
أثناء انعقاد قمة شرم الشيخ، طلب الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو من الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب مقابلة إريك نجل الرئيس الأميركي، الذي يشغل منصب نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة ترامب.

وجاء ذلك في أثناء تعليقات تبادلها الزعيمان والتقطها مكبر صوت "ميكروفون" بعدما ألقى ترامب كلمة في قمة عقدت في مصر وركزت على قطاع غزة.

ويبدو أن ترامب وبرابوو لم يكونا على علم بوجود مكبر للصوت ينقل محادثتهما.
وكان الزعيمان يتحدثان في منتجع شرم الشيخ المصري بعد أن ألقى ترامب كلمة أمام مجموعة من زعماء العالم المجتمعين في القمة، التي انعقدت في أعقاب الإعلان عن اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في غزة.
 
ولم يتضح في المقطع الصوتي ما إذا كانا يشيران إلى مؤسسة ترامب أو أي صفقات تجارية تتعلق بالرئيس أو عائلته.

وفي حديثه إلى ترامب، بينما كان الرجلان يقفان خلف منصة ملحق بها مكبر صوت، أشار برابوو إلى منطقة "غير آمنة"، ثم سأل ترامب "هل يمكنني مقابلة إريك؟".

ورد ترامب قائلا "سأطلب من إريك الاتصال بك. هل أفعل ذلك؟ إنه شاب طيب. سأطلب من إريك الاتصال بك".

ثم قال برابوو "سوف نبحث عن مكان أفضل"، وردّ ترامب مرة أخرى قائلا "سأطلب من إريك الاتصال بك".

ويشغل إريك وشقيقه دونالد جونيور منصب نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة ترامب، التي لديها عمليات تجارية تشمل عقارات وخدمات ضيافة ومشاريع قائمة على تقنية "البلوك تشين".
 
