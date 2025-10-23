Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترامب يوبخ مراسلًا ويبرر هدمه لجناح في البيت الأبيض (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-10-2025 | 02:04
وجه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، الأربعاء، انتقادًا حادًا لمراسل وكالة "رويترز"، جيف ماسون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي حول مشروع هدم الجناح الشرقي للبيت الأبيض. واصفًا إياه بـ"المراسل من الدرجة الثالثة"، جاء هذا الرد بعد أن طرح ماسون سؤالًا بشأن شفافية الإجراءات المتبعة في المشروع.
وأكد ترامب أن إدارته تتعامل بشفافية كاملة مع المشروع، مشيرًا إلى أنه "عرض الخطط على كل المهتمين"، لكنه اعتبر أن بعض المراسلين "لم يبذلوا جهدًا لمشاهدتها". في الوقت نفسه، أظهر ترامب صورًا للتصميم الجديد للقاعة خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، مؤكدًا أن التصميم حصل على "تقييمات رائعة" من قبل خبراء مختصين.
وجاءت تصريحات ترامب ردا على استفسار ماسون حول سبب هدم الجناح الشرقي بالكامل، حيث أشار الرئيس إلى أن هذا القرار أثار "دهشة الكثيرين". وشرح ترامب أنه اتخذ القرار بناءً على دراسات مع أفضل المهندسين المعماريين في العالم، لافتًا إلى أن الجناح الأصلي المبني عام 1902 "لم يتبق منه الكثير" بعد التجديدات السابقة، مما استدعى إعادة بنائه بالكامل.
 
وأشار ترامب إلى أن تكلفة المشروع البالغة 250 مليون دولار لن تتحملها الخزانة العامة، مؤكدًا أن التمويل يأتي بالكامل من متبرعين خاصين وشركات كبرى مثل أبل وأمازون.
وأثارت الأعمال الجارية انتقادات من بعض الشخصيات المعارضة، أبرزها هيلاري كلينتون، التي وصفت المشروع بأنه "تدمير للبيت الأبيض".
وسجل الرئيس تعليقا مميزًا بشأن صوت البناء يوم أمس، حيث قال إن صوت العمل يشبه له "صوت المال"، معبرًا عن حبه لهذا الصوت ومربطًا إياه بما يمثله من نجاح مالي واستثمار في المشروع.

