فرّ إلى لبنان بعد سقوط الأسد.. ضابط سوري سابق يكشف مصير الصحفي الأميركي أوستن تايس (فيديو)

CNN's Clarissa Ward traveled to Beirut, lebanon, to track down the man who held missing US journalist Austin Tice captive. Tice, who went missing in 2012, was imprisoned by Bassam al-Hassan, a former Syrian general and top adviser to deposed President Bashar al-Assad.
Stream the… pic.twitter.com/HFKXE0kKEi
— CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2025
CNN's Clarissa Ward traveled to Beirut, lebanon, to track down the man who held missing US journalist Austin Tice captive. Tice, who went missing in 2012, was imprisoned by Bassam al-Hassan, a former Syrian general and top adviser to deposed President Bashar al-Assad.
Stream the… pic.twitter.com/HFKXE0kKEi