عربي-دولي

فرّ إلى لبنان بعد سقوط الأسد.. ضابط سوري سابق يكشف مصير الصحفي الأميركي أوستن تايس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-10-2025 | 05:09
كشف ضابط رفيع في النظام السوري السابق معلومات جديدة عن مصير الصحفي الأميركي أوستن تايس الذي اعتقل بالقرب من العاصمة السورية دمشق عام 2012. 

فقد أقر الجنرال السوري بسام الحسن الذي فر من سوريا مع سقوط النظام في الثامن من كانون الأول 2024 ، إلى إيران وبعدها إلى لبنان، أن أوستن قتل، وفق ما كشفت شبكة "سي إن إن" في تحقيق موسع.
 
 
وأوضح الحسن، وهو لواء سوري سابق وكبير مستشاري الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، من إحدى الشقق التي يقطنها في بيروت، أن الصحفي الأميركي لقي حتفه.
وأضاف الضابط السابق الذي خضع قبل أشهر عدة لتحقيقات من قبل المخابرات الأميركية أن الأسد هو من أمر بإعدامه عام 2013، بعد محاولة فرار فاشلة من زنزانته. ولفت إلى أنه حاول إقناع الأسد بعدم تنفيذ الإعدام، لكن الأخير أصرّ.

إلى ذلك، قال: "لا أريد حماية الأسد لأنه تخلى عنا وتركنا". وتابع: "لا أريد حماية روسيا أو إيران أيضاً، لأن الولايات المتحدة تعتقد أن للبلدين علاقة بالقضية.. لكنني أؤكد لكم أن هذا ليس صحيحاً.. الأمر يتعلق فقط بالرئيس بشار".

إلا أن الضابط السابق لم يكشف عن موقع دفن تايس، لكنه ألمح إلى احتمال تواجد جثته في محيط دمشق.

