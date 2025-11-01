Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... تدافع داخل معبد في الهند ومقتل 9 أشخاص

Lebanon 24
01-11-2025 | 08:33
Doc-P-1436805-638976046229059380.jpg
Doc-P-1436805-638976046229059380.jpg photos 0
توفي تسعة أشخاص وأصيب آخرون، إثر تدافع داخل معبد شري فينكاتيشوارا سوامي في ولاية أندرا براديش جنوب الهند.

وقال باوان كاليان نائب رئيس وزراء الولاية، إن التدافع حدث أثناء احتشاد آلاف الزوار في يوم مقدس لدى الهندوس.

وأوضح أن التحقيق في الحادث المأسوي سيبدأ فوراً لتحديد الأسباب والتقصير المحتمل. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
