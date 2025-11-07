Advertisement

عربي-دولي

صور أقمار صناعية ترصد مؤشرات "مقابر جماعية" في الفاشر

07-11-2025 | 01:27
أظهر مختبر البحوث الإنسانية في جامعة ييل مؤشرات على وجود "مقابر جماعية" و"أنشطة تخلّص من الجثث" في مدينة الفاشر بشمال دارفور، بعد سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها، مشيرًا في تقرير نُشر اليوم الجمعة على حسابه في "إكس" إلى اضطرابات أرضية في موقعين على الأقل تتسق مع مقابر جماعية قرب مستشفى سابق ومسجد، ووجود ما لا يقل عن 34 مجموعة من الأجسام التي تطابق الجثث الظاهرة في صور الأقمار الصناعية.
 
ورصد التقرير أيضًا خنادق واختفاء أكوام من الأجسام التي حُدّدت سابقًا خارج مستشفى للولادة "تستخدمه الدعم السريع كموقع احتجاز".
وأشار التقرير إلى "خندق يبلغ طوله نحو 7 أمتار وعرضه 4 أمتار" قرب مسجد في حي الدرجة الأولى بالفاشر، قرب المستشفى السعودي حيث تحدثت منظمة الصحة العالمية عن مقتل 450 من المرضى والطواقم. كما أفاد بتوافر أدلة على إعدامات ميدانية جماعية قرب الحاجز الترابي الذي أقامته قوات الدعم السريع أثناء حصارها المدينة لأكثر من عام.
وكان مكتب المدعي العام لدى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية حذّر الاثنين الماضي من أن الفظاعات المرتكَبة في الفاشر "إذا تم إثباتها، قد تشكّل جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية" بموجب نظام روما.
وبعد سيطرة "الدعم السريع" على الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش السوداني الرئيسية في دارفور، أفادت الأمم المتحدة بوقوع مجازر وعمليات اغتصاب ونهب ونزوح جماعي، فيما وصفت شهادات عديدة مدعومة بمقاطع مصوّرة نُشرت على مواقع التواصل "فظائع في مدينة منقطعة الاتصالات"، وفق ما نقلت "فرانس برس".
صورة عبر الأفقمار الصناعية لمناطق محترقة في الفاشر (فرانس برس)

من جهتها، اتهمت الحكومة السودانية قوات الدعم السريع بقتل ألفي مدني، بينما نفت الأخيرة وقوع جرائم حرب وأقرت بوقوع بعض التجاوزات مؤكدة فتح تحقيق. (العربية)
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24