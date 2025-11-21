بالفيديو.. زلزال قوي يدمّر مبنى في بنغلادش

More Footage: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Dhaka, Bangladesh, felt in Dhaka, Tungi, Barisal, Comilla (Bangladesh), Kolkata (India). #earthquake #sismo



Moderate damage reported in Dhaka, with cracks in buildings. Strong tremors felt in multiple cities across both… https://t.co/3RfGNoza76 pic.twitter.com/Xd0g7E5SC0