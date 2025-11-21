Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. زلزال قوي يدمّر مبنى في بنغلادش

Lebanon 24
21-11-2025 | 00:45
ذكر المركز الألماني لأبحاث علوم الأرض أن زلزالًا بقوة 5.7 درجات ضرب بنغلادش، اليوم الجمعة، على عمق نحو 10 كيلومترات تحت سطح الأرض.
وأشارت وسائل إعلام محلية إلى تضرّر أحد المباني جراء الهزة، في حين أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول اللحظات الأولى للزلزال خلال مباراة بيسبول، حيث بدا اللاعبون في حالة ارتباك مع اهتزاز المكان.
 
المركز الألماني لأبحاث علوم الأرض

المركز الألماني

