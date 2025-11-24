Advertisement

عربي-دولي

شاهدوا بالفيديو... مسافران حاولا اقتحام طائرة بعد تأخرهما عن الصعود على متنها

Lebanon 24
24-11-2025 | 08:34
A-
A+
Doc-P-1446208-638995956880065246.jpg
Doc-P-1446208-638995956880065246.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
حاول مسافران متأخراتن في مطار كولونيا بون غرب ألمانيا، اللحاق برحلتهما المتجهة إلى بوخارست، بعدما اقتحما ساحة الطائرات بطريقة غير آمنة، وكسرا زجاج مفتاح الطوارئ وفتحا الباب بهدف الوصول إلى الطائرة.

وركض المسافران على المدرج محاولَين الوصول إلى قمرة القيادة ولوَّحا بأيديهما لإقناع الطيار بالسماح لهما بالصعود، في تصرف وصفته السلطات بأنه يشكل خرقًا صارخًا لقواعد السلامة الجوية.

وتدخل موظف من أمن المطار بسرعة لإيقافهما، قبل أن تصل قوة إضافية من الشرطة لتأمين المكان.
 
وأكد المتحدث باسم الشرطة أنه لم يكن هناك أي خطر على سلامة الرحلة أو ركابها، وأن الواقعة تم السيطرة عليها بسرعة. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
كان على متنها 119 راكباً... مُسافر أجبر طائرة على الهبوط إضطراريّاً إليكم ما حصل
lebanon 24
25/11/2025 03:28:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
هيئة بحرية بريطانية: بلاغ عن محاولة 4 أشخاص الصعود إلى سفينة قبالة سواحل مقديشو الشرقية
lebanon 24
25/11/2025 03:28:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
في المغرب.. القضاء يُنصف مسافرة تأخّر قطارها
lebanon 24
25/11/2025 03:28:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو... شاهدوا لحظة سقوط طائرة الشحن التركية بعد إقلاعها
lebanon 24
25/11/2025 03:28:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

مطار كولونيا بون

ارم نيوز

ألمانيا

كولونيا

باسم ال

المطار

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
16:49 | 2025-11-24
16:49 | 2025-11-24
16:30 | 2025-11-24
16:30 | 2025-11-24
16:18 | 2025-11-24
16:08 | 2025-11-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24