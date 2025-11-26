Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض.. إصابات وهذا ما حصل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
26-11-2025 | 14:55
A-
A+
Doc-P-1447236-638997910957478207.jpg
Doc-P-1447236-638997910957478207.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أفادت وسائل إعلام أميركيّة، مساء الأربعاء، عن تعرض عددٍ من جنود الحرس الوطني في الولايات المتحدة، لإطلاق نارٍ قرب البيت الأبيض.
 

وذكرت المعلومات الأولية أن الحادثة أسفرت عن إصابة 3 عناصر على الأقل.
 

وعلى الأثر، فرضت قوات الأمن انتشاراً واسعاً في مكان الحادث، فيما أفيد عن إغلاق البيت الأبيض. 
 
 
إلى ذلك، أعلنت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أنَّ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب اطلع على حادثة إطلاق نار، فيما تم الحديث عن احتجاز مشتبه به في الحادثة.
 

Advertisement

مواضيع ذات صلة
وسائل إعلام: قتلى وجرحى بينهم عناصر من أفراد الحرس الوطني في إطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض
lebanon 24
27/11/2025 00:40:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض: ترامب أطلع على إطلاق نار على عنصرين من الحرس الوطني
lebanon 24
27/11/2025 00:40:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وسائل إعلام: إطلاق نار على بعد ميل واحد من البيت الأبيض في واشنطن
lebanon 24
27/11/2025 00:40:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
سي إن إن: لا ضحايا آخرين في حادثة إطلاق النار قرب البيت الأبيض
lebanon 24
27/11/2025 00:40:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

الولايات المتحدة

دونالد ترامب

الحرس الوطني

nick sortor

قوات الأمن

بيت الأب

ناصر على

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
17:04 | 2025-11-26
16:39 | 2025-11-26
16:35 | 2025-11-26
16:30 | 2025-11-26
16:20 | 2025-11-26
16:19 | 2025-11-26
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24