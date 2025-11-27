Advertisement

عربي-دولي

سفيرة أميركيّة تُثير الجدل... ارتدت فستاناً شفافاً خلال مناسبة رسميّة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-11-2025 | 14:30
Doc-P-1447742-638998760334449702.jpg
Doc-P-1447742-638998760334449702.jpg photos 0
توجهت الأنظار إلى السفيرة الأميركية الجديدة لدى اليونان كيمبرلي جيلفويل، خلال حفل عيد الشكر الذي نظمته غرفة التجارة الأميركية اليونانية، حيث تم التركيز على ملابسها لا على خطابها. 

وأطلت جيلفويل بفستان شفاف مزخرف اعتبره الكثيرون استفزازيًا للغاية بالنسبة لتجمع دبلوماسي رسمي. 

وانقسمت الآراء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حيث أشاد البعض بثقتها بنفسها وأسلوبها، بينما رأى آخرون أن السفيرة الأميركية لا ينبغي أن تظهر بهذه الملابس في المناسبات الرسمية، واصفين ذلك بأنه خرق للبروتوكول.
 
 
