عربي-دولي

لبناء مستوطنة.. إسرائيليون يعبرون إلى سوريا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-11-2025 | 23:39
عبر مستوطنون إسرائيليون، الخميس، الحدود إلى داخل الأراضي السورية من موقعين قرب الجولان المحتل، في محاولة لإنشاء مستوطنة داخل سوريا، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.

المستوطنون ينتمون إلى مجموعة تُسمّي نفسها "روّاد باشان". وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان إنه احتجز 13 إسرائيلياً بعد خرقهم السياج الحدودي في موقعين مختلفين، موضحاً أن قواته رصدت المتسللين، ووقع اشتباك قصير قبل اعتقال 8 منهم وإعادتهم إلى إسرائيل، فيما أُوقف 5 آخرون قرب جبل الشيخ.
وخلال التسلل، أتلف المستوطنون جزءاً من السياج باستخدام مناشير، وفق إذاعة الجيش. وتم تسليم الموقوفين إلى الشرطة الإسرائيلية التي ذكّرت بأن عبور الحدود إلى سوريا أو لبنان يُعدّ جريمة قد تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن 4 سنوات.

يُذكر أن المجموعة نفسها كانت قد حاولت، في آب الماضي، وضع حجر أساس لمستوطنة داخل الأراضي السورية بعد خرق سابق للحدود. (سكاي نيوز)
 
