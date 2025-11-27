لبناء مستوطنة.. إسرائيليون يعبرون إلى سوريا (فيديو)

A group of Israeli settler activists crossed the border into Syria, near the village of Bir Ajam, in an attempt to establish a new settlement. The IDF has launched a manhunt for the suspects in the area. pic.twitter.com/yTaql53MVb
— Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 27, 2025
The Israeli settlers who stormed the border into Syria posted a video voicing their intent to establish a new Jewish settlement in Syria's Quneitra area.
"We are the pioneer group, an initial delegation to the Hermon area. In the name of the people of Israel, we have come to… https://t.co/TJ8YxnKLv0 pic.twitter.com/mKLIRaCM3v
