في كاليفورنيا.. قتلى وجرحى في تجمع عائلي (فيديو)

Mass shooting at child’s Birthday party in Stockton, Californiapic.twitter.com/pL3HqIH5Kw
— Aryan (@chinchat09) November 30, 2025
Mass shooting at child’s Birthday party in Stockton, Californiapic.twitter.com/pL3HqIH5Kw
A shooting in Stockton, northern California, injured 10 people, including a 12-year-old who required CPR at the scene.
Several others were reported to be in critical condition.
Follow: https://t.co/7Dg3b41PJ5 pic.twitter.com/rhf0e1Z1e8
— PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) November 30, 2025
A shooting in Stockton, northern California, injured 10 people, including a 12-year-old who required CPR at the scene.
Several others were reported to be in critical condition.
Follow: https://t.co/7Dg3b41PJ5 pic.twitter.com/rhf0e1Z1e8