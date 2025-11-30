Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في كاليفورنيا.. قتلى وجرحى في تجمع عائلي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-11-2025 | 00:27
قالت الشرطة الأميركية إن 4 أشخاص قُتلوا وأصيب 10 آخرون، بينهم أطفال وبالغون، في إطلاق نار داخل قاعة مناسبات خلال تجمع عائلي في مدينة ستوكتون بولاية كاليفورنيا، مساء السبت.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم مكتب مأمور مقاطعة سان خواكين، هيذر برنت، أن المؤشرات الأولية تفيد بأن الحادث "قد يكون مستهدفاً"، مشيرة إلى أن إطلاق النار وقع داخل القاعة التي تتشارك موقفاً للسيارات مع منشآت تجارية أخرى، فيما يواصل المحققون عملهم لتحديد الدافع المحتمل.
