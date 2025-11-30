إسرائيل تنشر أرقامًا عن يهود المنطقة.. إليكم الدول الأكثر حضورًا عربيًا

On Nov. 30, Israel marks the Day of Departure & Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries & Iran. Almost a million Jews expelled from their countries of birth after 1948 (>850,000 from the Arab world & 100,000 from Iran).
Stripped of rights. Subject to state sanctioned violence,… pic.twitter.com/wzvXe9qWaX
— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 30, 2025
