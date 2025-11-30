Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إسرائيل تنشر أرقامًا عن يهود المنطقة.. إليكم الدول الأكثر حضورًا عربيًا

Lebanon 24
30-11-2025 | 09:23
نشرت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية إحصائية جديدة حول أعداد اليهود المقيمين حاليًا في عدد من الدول العربية، مشيرة إلى أنّ ليبيا هي الدولة الوحيدة التي لم يعد فيها أي يهودي من الذين عاشوا فيها سابقًا.

وزعمت الوزارة، عبر منصة "إكس"، أنّ اليهود تعرّضوا للتهجير من الدول العربية وإيران بعد عام 1948، وأن قرابة مليون يهودي طُردوا من بلدانهم الأصلية وفق الرواية الإسرائيلية.

وبحسب الأرقام المنشورة، تُعد مصر الأقل من حيث عدد اليهود المقيمين حاليًا، إذ تشير الإحصائية إلى وجود 3 أشخاص فقط مقارنة بنحو 100 ألف قبل 1948.
وفي المقابل، حلّت إيران في المرتبة الأولى إقليميًا خارج إسرائيل، مع وجود 9500 يهودي اليوم، مقارنة بالعدد نفسه تقريبًا عام 1948.

كما أوردت الإحصائية تقديرات أخرى تشمل:
– 1500 يهودي في تونس
– 50 في الجزائر
– 2000 في المغرب
– 5 في اليمن
– 4 في العراق
– 30 في سوريا
– 20 في لبنان

وتأتي هذه الأرقام ضمن خطابٍ إسرائيلي يعيد طرح ملف هجرة اليهود من الدول العربية، وهو ملف تاريخي وسياسي لا يزال محور جدل واسع في المنطقة.
 
