عربي-دولي

"الوطن هو القلب"... ميلانيا تكشف زينة الميلاد في البيت الأبيض (صور+فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-12-2025 | 16:34
قدّمت سيدة أميركا الأولى ميلانيا ترامب، الاثنين، زينة عيد الميلاد في البيت الأبيض تحت شعار "الوطن هو القلب"، في أول مشاركة لها منذ عودة دونالد ترامب إلى الرئاسة.

وحملت الزينة عناصر تُبرز التحضير للذكرى الـ250 لإعلان الاستقلال عام 1776. وبفعل إزالة الجناح الشرقي هذا العام ضمن مشروع الرئيس لإنشاء قاعة احتفالات جديدة، انتقلت شجرة عيد الميلاد الرسمية من موقعها التقليدي في "الغرفة الزرقاء"، لتصبح مخصّصة لتكريم عائلات “غولد ستار” التي فقدت أبناءها خلال الخدمة العسكرية.

وكانت الشجرة تُستقبل سابقًا في الجناح الشرقي كأول محطة للزوار عند دخولهم، قبل أن يُزال المبنى والممر المغطّى الموصل بالبيت الأبيض في تشرين الأول 2025.
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
