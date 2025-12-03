Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترامب في أعنف هجوم على عضو الكونغرس إلهان عمر: هي قمامة! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-12-2025 | 00:56
Doc-P-1450201-639003455026647323.jpg
Doc-P-1450201-639003455026647323.jpg photos 0
شنّ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب هجوماً مباشراً على عضو الكونغرس إلهان عمر، واصفاً إياها ومقربين منها بـ"القمامة"، ومشيراً إلى أن البلاد "عند نقطة تحول خطيرة" بسبب ما اعتبره دخول "عناصر غير مرغوبة".

وقال ترامب: "بلادنا عند نقطة تحول. قد ننحدر.. سنسلك الطريق الخطأ إذا استمررنا في إدخال القمامة إلى بلدنا". وأضاف مهاجماً النائبة الديمقراطية: "إلهان عمر قمامة. هي قمامة. وأصدقاؤها قمامة. هؤلاء ليسوا أشخاصاً يعملون.. هؤلاء لا يفعلون شيئاً سوى الشكوى".
 
وتابع ترامب مستخدماً لهجة قاسية تجاه المهاجرين الذين ينتقدون الولايات المتحدة: "عندما يأتون من الجحيم ويشتكون ولا يفعلون شيئاً سوى التذمّر، نحن لا نريدهم في بلدنا. فليعودوا إلى المكان الذي جاؤوا منه وليقوموا بإصلاحه هناك".

وتأتي تصريحات ترامب في وقت تتجه فيه إدارته إلى تشديد غير مسبوق لإجراءات الهجرة، عقب هجوم واشنطن الذي نفّذه لاجئ أفغاني وأدى إلى مقتل عنصر من الحرس الوطني وإصابة آخر.
