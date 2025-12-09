Advertisement

حادث غير متوقع.. طائر يهاجم مراسلة على الهواء (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-12-2025 | 01:28
تعرضت مراسلة نيوزيلاندية لحادث غير متوقع أثناء بث مباشر، بعدما اصطدم طائر نورس بوجهها بقوة، ما تسبب لها بجروح نازفة خلال تصوير تقرير تلفزيوني.

الحادث وقع مع الصحفية جيس تايسون من برنامج "تي آو مع موانا" على قناة "واكاتا ماوري"، حيث كانت تغطي تقريراً عن "الموضة السريعة" قبل أن يهجم الطائر فجأة ويصطدم بعينها. وتم نقلها فوراً إلى مكتب مؤسسة قريبة لتلقي الإسعافات الأولية.

ونشرت تايسون لاحقاً صورة تُظهر إصابة واضحة في جفنها الأيمن، مؤكدة أن وضعها الصحي مستقر، ومعلقة بسخرية خفيفة: "كنت فقط أقوم بعملي.. لكن الطبيعة كان لديها خطط أخرى."
 
وفي مقابلة لاحقة مع برنامج "توداي" على قناة "NBC"، قالت تايسون إن هذه أول مرة تتعرض فيها لمثل هذا الموقف خلال مسيرتها، مضيفة: "الضربة كانت مفاجِئة… شعرت كأن وسادة ثقيلة ارتطمت بوجهي، وبدأ الدم ينهمر مباشرة."
