مسدس يتعطل في اللحظة الحاسمة.. ضابط ينجو من الموت (فيديو)

FAFO: 21-Year-Old Walmart Shoplifter Tries to Shoot Officers, Gun Jams
Stark County, Ohio- 21-year-old Shane Newman and 23-year-old Katerina Jeffrey stole several items in Walmart on December 17th.
While in the in the loss prevention officer, Newman produced a gun and tried… pic.twitter.com/lQ4w7oJaRw
— The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) December 20, 2025
FAFO: 21-Year-Old Walmart Shoplifter Tries to Shoot Officers, Gun Jams
Stark County, Ohio- 21-year-old Shane Newman and 23-year-old Katerina Jeffrey stole several items in Walmart on December 17th.
While in the in the loss prevention officer, Newman produced a gun and tried… pic.twitter.com/lQ4w7oJaRw