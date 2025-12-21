تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

مسدس يتعطل في اللحظة الحاسمة.. ضابط ينجو من الموت (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-12-2025 | 03:39
Doc-P-1458059-639019105460494678.png
Doc-P-1458059-639019105460494678.png photos 0
 أظهرت تسجيلات كاميرا مراقبة شرطة أوهايو لحظة درامية حيث حاول شاب (21 عاماً) إطلاق النار على ضابط من مسافة صفرية داخل متجر، لكن تعطل المسدس مرتين وتدخل فوري من موظف أمن أنقذا الموقف من كارثة محتملة.

بدأت القصة باعتقال المشتبه به وامرأة بصحبته لسرقة سلع، وبينما كان الضابط يستعد للتحقق من بياناتهما في استجواب روتيني، انتقل الموقف فجأة إلى مواجهة مسلحة حين أخرج الشاب مسدساً مخفياً في حقيبة كتفه ووجهه مباشرة نحو رأس الضابط.

سُمِعَ صوت "نقرة" مزدوجة يشير إلى فشل السلاح، وفي تلك اللحظة بالذات اندفع موظف أمن لشل حركة المهاجم، معطيا للضابط الفرصة للقبض عليه وتثبيته على الأرض حتى وصول الدعم.

بعد الحادث مباشرة اعترف الضابط لزملائه بأنه فوّت اكتشاف السلاح في التفتيش الأولي، رغم تلقيه إخطاراً لاسلكياً دقائق قبل الهجوم يُصْنِّفُ المتهم "مسلحاً وخطيراً".

كان الضابط على وشك استخدام سلاحه الرسمي، لكنه تردد خشية إصابة الموظف أثناء مصارعته الشرسة لنزع المسدس، فنجح الثلاثة معاً في تحويل محاولة اغتيال إلى اعتقال ناجح بفضل الحظ والشجاعة المشتركة. (سكاي نيوز)
منوعات

