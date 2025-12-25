تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: المشاهد الأولى للغارة الأميركية على "داعش" في نيجيريا

Lebanon 24
25-12-2025 | 23:50
Doc-P-1460008-639023291573254569.png
Doc-P-1460008-639023291573254569.png photos 0
نشرت وزارة الحرب الأميركية مساء الجمعة، مقاطع مصوّرة توثّق العملية العسكرية التي نفذتها قوات القيادة الأميركية في إفريقيا ضد تنظيم داعش شمال غربي نيجيريا. وأظهر الفيديو قطعةً بحرية أميركية وهي تطلق مقذوفات باتجاه أهداف للتنظيم، بالتزامن مع إعلان الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب تنفيذ الضربة.

وقال وزير الحرب الأميركي بيت هيغسيث إن العملية جاءت تنفيذًا لتوجيهات الرئيس، مؤكدًا أن قتل المدنيين المسيحيين في نيجيريا وأماكن أخرى يجب أن يتوقف، مضيفًا أن الوزارة على أهبة الاستعداد دائمًا، ومشيرًا إلى أن المزيد المقبل.
 


وأكدت القيادة العسكرية الأميركية في إفريقيا أن الضربة نُفذت بناءً على طلب السلطات النيجيرية وأسفرت عن مقتل عدد من عناصر التنظيم. من جانبه، شدد مستشار الرئيس النيجيري دانيال بوالا على دعم بلاده لواشنطن في جهود مكافحة الإرهاب، موضحًا أن بيانًا تفصيليًا سيُصدر لاحقًا.

وقال ترامب إن العملية جاءت ردًا على هجمات التنظيم ضد المسيحيين، متوعدًا بمواصلة ملاحقة الإرهابيين، ومشيدًا بدقة القوات الأميركية، ومعتبرًا الضربة تحذيرًا قويًا.

وفي المقابل، أكدت نيجيريا أن الجماعات المسلحة تستهدف المسلمين والمسيحيين على حد سواء، معربةً عن التزامها بالتعاون الأمني مع الولايات المتحدة رغم تحفّظها على الرواية الأمريكية التي تركز حصراً على استهداف المسيحيين. 
