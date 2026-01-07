تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
سيناتور أميركي بتحذير خطير: ترامب سيقتل خامنئي إذا استمر النظام الإيراني في قتل المتظاهرين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-01-2026 | 11:06
أطلق السيناتور الأميركي ليندسي غراهام تحذيراً مفاده أنّ استمرار قوات الأمن الإيرانية في قتل المتظاهرين قد يدفع الرئيس دونالد ترامب إلى إصدار أمر بقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
 
وجاء ذلك خلال مقابلة لغراهام مع قناة "فوكس نيوز"، حيث توجّه برسالة مباشرة إلى القيادة الدينية في إيران، داعياً إياها إلى وقف ما وصفه بـ"حملة القمع"، بالتزامن مع دخول الاحتجاجات الشعبية يومها الحادي عشر في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.


وقال غراهام إن على قيادة طهران أن تأخذ ترامب على محمل الجد، معتبراً أن "الاستمرار في استخدام القوة القاتلة ضد المتظاهرين سيؤدي إلى رد مباشر وعلى أعلى المستويات".


وأضاف موجهاً حديثه مباشرة إلى قادة النظام: "إذا واصلتم قتل شعبكم الذي يطالب بحياة أفضل، فإن دونالد جي ترامب سيقتلكم".


واستشهد غراهام بما جرى في فنزويلا كنموذج تحذيري لإيران، واصفاً قيام الولايات المتحدة بالقبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بأنه "مثال رئيسي على أميركا في أفضل حالاتها"، معتبراً أن "الحزم الأميركي في كراكاس يجب أن يشكل رسالة واضحة لقادة إيران بأن واشنطن لن تتسامح مع حملات القمع الدامية ضد المحتجين".


وأضاف أن "السماح لمادورو بالبقاء في السلطة بعد هذا الاستعراض الكبير للقوة الأميركية سيكون خطأ قاتلا لمكانة الولايات المتحدة في العالم". 


الرئيس دونالد ترامب

الولايات المتحدة

دونالد ترامب

علي خامنئي

قوات الأمن

الإيرانية

الإيراني

الدينية

