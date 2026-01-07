سيناتور أميركي بتحذير خطير: ترامب سيقتل خامنئي إذا استمر النظام الإيراني في قتل المتظاهرين (فيديو)

Senator Lindsey Graham:
To the Ayatollahs: you need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.
Change is coming to Iran. It'll be the biggest change in the history of the Mideast to get rid of this Nazi… pic.twitter.com/lKb0Qk7RrS
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 7, 2026
Senator Lindsey Graham:
To the Ayatollahs: you need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.
Change is coming to Iran. It'll be the biggest change in the history of the Mideast to get rid of this Nazi… pic.twitter.com/lKb0Qk7RrS