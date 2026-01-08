تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
عربي-دولي

حاولت دهس عناصر أمنية.. مقتل امراة برصاص عنصر من إدارة الهجرة في أميركا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-01-2026 | 00:02
Doc-P-1465280-639034527237524789.png
Doc-P-1465280-639034527237524789.png photos 0
أطلق أحد عناصر إدارة الهجرة الأميركية النار على امرأة تبلغ 37 عاماً في مدينة مينيابوليس، ما أدى إلى مقتلها وأشعل سجالاً مع المسؤولين المحليين الذين رفضوا رواية إدارة ترامب بأن ما جرى كان "دفاعاً عن النفس".

وقالت وزارة الأمن الداخلي إن القتيلة، رينيه نيكول غود، كانت "مُثيرة شغب عنيفة" وحاولت دهس عناصر إدارة الهجرة والجمارك "ICE". في المقابل، قال عمدة مينيابوليس جاكوب فراي: "هذا عنصر استخدم سلطته بتهور، ما أدى إلى مقتل شخص"، مطالباً مسؤولي "ICE" بمغادرة المدينة.

وجاء الحادث في وقت نُشر فيه مئات من عناصر "ICE" في المدينة ضمن حملة البيت الأبيض على مستوى البلاد لمكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية.

وبحسب مقاطع فيديو تداولها شهود عيان على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وقع إطلاق النار قرابة الساعة "10:25 صباحاً" بالتوقيت المحلي "الأربعاء". وتُظهر اللقطات سيارة دفع رباعي مارونية تسد شارعاً سكنياً، فيما يقف حشد يبدو أنه يحتج على الرصيف، مع ظهور سيارات إنفاذ قانون قريبة.

وتظهر سيارات لعناصر الهجرة وهي تتوقف بمحاذاة السيارة المتوقفة في الشارع، قبل أن ينزل عناصر منها ويطلبوا من المرأة التي تقودها النزول، بينما يحاول أحدهم فتح مقبض باب السائق. (بي بي سي)
عربي-دولي

منوعات

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

وزارة الأمن الداخلي

البيت الأبيض

وزارة الأمن

إدارة ترامب

بي بي سي

الجمارك

ماروني

