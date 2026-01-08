حاولت دهس عناصر أمنية.. مقتل امراة برصاص عنصر من إدارة الهجرة في أميركا (فيديو)

Look at #ReneeNicoleGood getting shot by ICE agents.
Terrible situation in Minneapolis and now sparked 1000s protesters to come out and use their voice.
This can very easily lead to more problems.
Just be cool and let ICE do their thing even if they are evil
— Catholic Christian (@JohnJoh41900726) January 8, 2026
🚨 Una mujer de 37 años murió tras recibir disparos de agentes del ICE durante redadas migratorias en Minneapolis.
El hecho provocó protestas, la declaración de emergencia en Minnesota y reavivó el debate sobre el uso de la fuerza federal.
#ICE…
— EnBoga (@EnBogaMx) January 8, 2026
