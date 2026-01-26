تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

بالكاد ارتفعت عن الأرض.. تحطم طائرة بولاية أميركية ومقتل 8 أشخاص (صور)

Lebanon 24
26-01-2026 | 00:08
بالكاد ارتفعت عن الأرض.. تحطم طائرة بولاية أميركية ومقتل 8 أشخاص (صور)
بالكاد ارتفعت عن الأرض.. تحطم طائرة بولاية أميركية ومقتل 8 أشخاص (صور) photos 0
تحطمت طائرة خاصة تقل 8 أشخاص أثناء إقلاعها من بانجور في ولاية ماين، وسط عاصفة ثلجية قوية تلف الولايات المتحدة منذ أيام. 

وأكدت إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأميركية أن طائرة ‍خاصة تقل ثمانية أشخاص تحطمت عند إقلاعها من مطار بانجور الدولي في ولاية مين، مشيرة إلى أن الطائرة من طراز بومباردييه تشالنجر ‌600 ذات المحركين النفاثين، تحطمت أثناء إقلاعها من مطار بانجور في حوالي الساعة 7:45 مساء (‍0045 بتوقيت غرينتش اليوم الاثنين).

وأكدت إدارة الطيران أنها ستحقق في الحادث بالتعاون مع المجلس الوطني لسلامة ‌النقل.
 
 
 
فيما لم ⁠يُعرف على الفور مصير الأشخاص الثمانية الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة، ولم تتوفر تفاصيل رسمية تذكر.

لكن مسؤولاً حكومياً مطلعاً على الحادث .أكد أن حريقا كبيراً اندلع عقب التحطم، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز اليوم الاثنين.
 
 
 
وقال ‍المسؤول ⁠إن الطائرة ‌كانت قد وصلت ⁠إلى ‍ولاية مين بعد رحلة من تكساس.

بالتزامن، انتشرت على مواقع التواصل رسائل نصية من شهود عيان كانوا في المطار، رووا ما رأوه. وقال أحد الشهود إن طائرة بومباردييه حاولت الإقلاع فور هبوط طائرة أخرى، لكنها لم تتمكن من الوصول إلى المدرج. فيما أكد آخر أنها بالكاد ارتفعت عن الأرض، ثم بدأت تهتز، وانقلبت على سقفها، واشتعلت فيها النيران.

