بالكاد ارتفعت عن الأرض.. تحطم طائرة بولاية أميركية ومقتل 8 أشخاص (صور)

🚨🇺🇸 PRIVATE JET CRASHES DURING TAKEOFF IN MAINE
A Bombardier jet owned by KTKJ Challenger LLC tried to take off from Bangor International, hit 175 mph, then suddenly stopped on the runway.
First responders showed up fast, and now the whole runway’s shut while they deal with… pic.twitter.com/Ep5G5Uc9Pr
First photo of plane carrying 8 that crashed at Bangor International Airport, Maine. records reviewed by Arnold & Itkin LLP suggest the aircraft may be registered to a law firmhttps://t.co/0CzdSJzLez pic.twitter.com/UL1D8XddUs
