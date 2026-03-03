تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

وزير خارجية عُمان: الحلول بشأن إيران لا تزال متاحة

Lebanon 24
03-03-2026 | 13:11
أكد وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، اليوم الثلاثاء، مجدداً دعوة بلاده إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار في الصراع بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وتل أبيب من جهة أخرى، والعودة إلى الدبلوماسية الإقليمية المسؤولة.

وأضاف البوسعيدي في منشور على «إكس» أن «هناك حلول متاحة.. فلنستغلها.»

 

