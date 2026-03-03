وزير خارجية عُمان: الحلول بشأن إيران لا تزال متاحة

أكد وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، اليوم الثلاثاء، مجدداً دعوة بلاده إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار في الصراع بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وتل أبيب من جهة أخرى، والعودة إلى الدبلوماسية الإقليمية المسؤولة.
وأضاف البوسعيدي في منشور على «إكس» أن «هناك حلول متاحة.. فلنستغلها.»
To the very large numbers of people who have been in touch from all 4 corners of the globe: Oman appreciates the support you have shown for our efforts to stop the war. Strengthened by your solidarity, Oman reaffirms its call for an immediate ceasefire and a return to responsible…
— Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) March 3, 2026
To the very large numbers of people who have been in touch from all 4 corners of the globe: Oman appreciates the support you have shown for our efforts to stop the war. Strengthened by your solidarity, Oman reaffirms its call for an immediate ceasefire and a return to responsible…