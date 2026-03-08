تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

مذيعة تقع في الخطأ.. "عاصمة لبنان.. طهران" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-03-2026 | 06:31
مذيعة تقع في الخطأ.. عاصمة لبنان.. طهران (فيديو)
مذيعة تقع في الخطأ.. عاصمة لبنان.. طهران (فيديو) photos 0
تصدرت المذيعة الفرنسية إميلي بروسولو، العاملة في قناة "BFMTV"، مواقع التواصل بعد ارتباكها خلال بث مباشر تناول التطورات الأمنية في لبنان، إذ أخطأت أكثر من مرة في تحديد بيروت، فوصفتها أولًا بالعاصمة الإسرائيلية ثم الإيرانية، قبل أن يصحح لها مراسل القناة بأنها العاصمة اللبنانية.

وانتشر الفيديو على نطاق واسع، حيث سخر البعض من الهفوة، فيما عبّر آخرون عن تفهمهم للارتباك في ظل تغطية متواصلة لجبهات عدة في المنطقة، على وقع الحرب الدائرة منذ 28 شباط بين إيران من جهة وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة من جهة أخرى، وما رافقها من تصعيد امتد إلى لبنان.
