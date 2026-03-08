مذيعة تقع في الخطأ.. "عاصمة لبنان.. طهران" (فيديو)

🌝BFMTV anchor “you are the special correspondent in the Israeli capital, euh the Iranian capital.”
Her colleague “Lebanese”
Her “Lebanese, apologies…we are covering all fronts that’s why we might get lost….so you are in Tehran, the Lebanese capital” pic.twitter.com/E8lJiWS0NW
— Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) March 7, 2026
