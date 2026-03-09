"من دون قبعة".. فيديو لترامب يُثير موجة من الانتقادات وقناة تلفزيونية تعتذر

Don’t let Fox get away with it this time. Spread the word.
Fox & Friends weekend replaced footage of trump attending yesterday’s Dover AFB dignified transfer with a clip from December 17, 2025.
They clearly didn’t want their Trump-supporting audience to see Trump disrespecting… pic.twitter.com/cQzsEiY0Fm
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 8, 2026
