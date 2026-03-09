تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
رمضانيات آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
رمضانيات politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"من دون قبعة".. فيديو لترامب يُثير موجة من الانتقادات وقناة تلفزيونية تعتذر

Lebanon 24
09-03-2026 | 03:38
A-
A+
من دون قبعة.. فيديو لترامب يُثير موجة من الانتقادات وقناة تلفزيونية تعتذر
من دون قبعة.. فيديو لترامب يُثير موجة من الانتقادات وقناة تلفزيونية تعتذر photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
تسبب مؤخرا فيديو للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب "من دون قبعة" بموجة من الانتقادات من قبل العديد من الأميركيين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
 
 
 
 
وقام عدد من الأميركيين بتوجيه انتقادات حادة إلى شبكة "فوكس نيوز"، التي تعتبر من أبرز الوسائل الإعلامية المؤيدة لترامب، بعد بثها فيديو قديم للرئيس الأميركي ظهر فيه "من دون قبعة البايسبول" خلال تغطيتها أمس الأحد لمراسم نقل رفات الجنود الأميركيين الذين قُتلوا في الحرب المستعرة بالشرق الأوسط، ما دفع القناة لاحقاً إلى الاعتذار، مؤكدة أن ما حدث كان "خطأ غير مقصود.

كما أشارت إلى أن "لقطات أرشيفية لترامب من مراسم سابقة تم سحبها بالخطأ من قبل أحد الموظفين واستخدامها في النشرات صباح أمس الأحد". وأوضحت متحدثة باسم الشبكة أن اللقطات الصحيحة استُخدمت في أوقات أخرى.

Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
التلفزيون الإيراني: بدء موجة جديدة من إطلاق الصواريخ نحو اسرائيل
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/03/2026 10:39:56 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
التلفزيون الإيراني: إطلاق موجة جديدة من الصواريخ الإيرانية باتجاه الأراضي المحتلة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/03/2026 10:39:56 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تقنية صينية للذكاء الاصطناعي تثير الجدل بعد انتقاد أدائها العلمي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/03/2026 10:39:56 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"اللواء" تعتذر وتهاجم "لبنان 24"
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/03/2026 10:39:56 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

وسائل الإعلام

دونالد ترامب

الشرق الأوسط

الأميركيين

فوكس نيوز

باسم ال

weekend

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:07 | 2026-03-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:00 | 2026-03-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:00 | 2026-03-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10:20 | 2026-03-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
17:53 | 2026-03-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:20 | 2026-03-09
Lebanon24
03:33 | 2026-03-09
Lebanon24
03:31 | 2026-03-09
Lebanon24
02:57 | 2026-03-09
Lebanon24
02:48 | 2026-03-09
Lebanon24
02:34 | 2026-03-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24