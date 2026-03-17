"عميل" إسرائيليّ... هل هو وراء إغتيال علي لاريجاني؟

Larijani is next. How do I know? Because the guy circled in red, Haba Bator, is one of our top agents and happens to be my best friend. Haba just returned from Iran this morning and, with Mojtaba dead, Larijani is going to have a very interesting week. pic.twitter.com/3Thj9nng0q
— David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) March 13, 2026
Larijani is next. How do I know? Because the guy circled in red, Haba Bator, is one of our top agents and happens to be my best friend. Haba just returned from Iran this morning and, with Mojtaba dead, Larijani is going to have a very interesting week. pic.twitter.com/3Thj9nng0q