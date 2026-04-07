رئيس البرلمان الإيراني يعلق على تدمير إسرائيل كنيسا يهوديا تاريخيا في قلب طهران

The Rafi-nia Synagogue in Tehran served as a house of worship for Iranian Jews for many decades. It was destroyed today in an attack carried out by the Israeli criminals.
Zionism –a supremacist ideology– seeks to eradicate authentic religiosity that opposes its genocidal agenda. pic.twitter.com/mqJZQ0DtnI
— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 7, 2026
The Rafi-nia Synagogue in Tehran served as a house of worship for Iranian Jews for many decades. It was destroyed today in an attack carried out by the Israeli criminals.
Zionism –a supremacist ideology– seeks to eradicate authentic religiosity that opposes its genocidal agenda. pic.twitter.com/mqJZQ0DtnI