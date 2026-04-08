عراقجي: على أميركا الاختيار بين وقف النار أو مواصلة الحرب عبر إسرائيل

The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.
The world sees the massacres in lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. pic.twitter.com/2bzVlHFKgi
— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 8, 2026
The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.
The world sees the massacres in lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. pic.twitter.com/2bzVlHFKgi