الجيش الأميركي يعلن تنفيذ عمليات طيران ليلية في بحر العرب

أعلن الجيش الأميركي، يوم الإثنين، تنفيذ حاملة طائرات "خفيفة" تابعة له عمليات طيران في بحر العرب.
وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأميركية في بيان أن السفينة الحربية "يو إس إس تريبولي (LHA-7)" نفذت عمليات طيران ليلية خلال إبحارها في المنطقة.
USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts night flight operations while sailing in the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is designed without a traditional well deck, which allows for more F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, MV-22 Ospreys, helicopters, and extra maintenance space. During peak operations,… pic.twitter.com/zjQO1nOcmK
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 13, 2026
USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts night flight operations while sailing in the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is designed without a traditional well deck, which allows for more F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, MV-22 Ospreys, helicopters, and extra maintenance space. During peak operations,… pic.twitter.com/zjQO1nOcmK