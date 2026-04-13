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الجيش الأميركي يعلن تنفيذ عمليات طيران ليلية في بحر العرب

Lebanon 24
13-04-2026 | 12:59
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الجيش الأميركي يعلن تنفيذ عمليات طيران ليلية في بحر العرب
الجيش الأميركي يعلن تنفيذ عمليات طيران ليلية في بحر العرب photos 0
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أعلن الجيش الأميركي، يوم الإثنين، تنفيذ حاملة طائرات "خفيفة" تابعة له عمليات طيران في بحر العرب.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأميركية في بيان أن السفينة الحربية "يو إس إس تريبولي (LHA-7)" نفذت عمليات طيران ليلية خلال إبحارها في المنطقة.

وأضافت أن "تريبولي صممت من دون حوض إنزال تقليدي، ما يتيح لها استيعاب عدد أكبر من مقاتلات الشبح F-35B لايتنينغ 2، وطائرات MV-22 أوسبري، والمروحيات، إضافة إلى مساحة صيانة إضافية".

وتابعت: "خلال فترات العمليات المكثفة، يمكن للسفينة زيادة قدرتها لتدعم أكثر من 20 طائرة من طراز F-35B".

وحذّر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من أن قواته ستدمّر أي "سفن هجومية سريعة" عائدة لإيران تسعى لكسر الحصار الذي أعلنت واشنطن أنها ستفرضه على موانئها اعتبارا من الاثنين، بعدما كانت طهران نددّت بالتدبير المعلن ووصفته بأنه "قرصنة".

وانقضى عند الثانية بعد الظهر بتوقيت غرينيتش، الموعد الذي حددته الولايات المتحدة لبدء فرضها الحصار، بعد فشل المفاوضات بينهما في إسلام آباد.

وبعيد ذلك، قال ترامب على منصة تروث سوشال: "تحذير: اذا اقتربت أي من هذه السفن من حصارنا، سيتم القضاء عليها فورا"، في إشارة ضمنية إلى الزوارق الهجومية السريعة التي تحوزها إيران.

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الجيش الإسرائيلي: قوات من الفرقة 36 بدأت منذ أيام تنفيذ عمليات برية محدودة في جنوب لبنان
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