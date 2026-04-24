لأول مرة منذ عقود... ثلاث حاملات طائرات أميركية تنتشر في الشرق الأوسط (صورة)

أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأميركية أنه ولأول مرة منذ عقود، تنتشر ثلاث حاملات طائرات تابعة للولايات المتحدة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط في وقت واحد، وذلك عقب وصول حاملة الطائرات "جورج بوش" إلى المنطقة يوم الخميس.
For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000… pic.twitter.com/fbMdz1IYn8
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 24, 2026
For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000… pic.twitter.com/fbMdz1IYn8