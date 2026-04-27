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3 قتلى في هجوم أميركي على قارب في المحيط الهادئ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-04-2026 | 00:19
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3 قتلى في هجوم أميركي على قارب في المحيط الهادئ (فيديو)
3 قتلى في هجوم أميركي على قارب في المحيط الهادئ (فيديو) photos 0
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أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية للولايات المتحدة أن أحدث هجوم نفذته القوات الأميركية على قارب يُشتبه في استخدامه لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ، أسفر الأحد عن مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص.


وتتواصل منذ مطلع أيلول الماضي حملة إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب لاستهداف قوارب يُعتقد أنها تُستخدم في تهريب المخدرات في المياه اللاتينية، وقد أودت حتى الآن بحياة ما لا يقل عن 186 شخصًا، إضافة إلى عمليات أخرى نُفذت في البحر الكاريبي.


في المقابل، لم يقدّم الجيش الأميركي أي أدلة تؤكد أن هذه القوارب كانت تحمل مخدرات بالفعل.


وبعد هجوم يوم الأحد، نشرت القيادة الجنوبية مقطع فيديو على منصة "إكس" يظهر قاربا يتحرك بسرعة في الماء قبل أن يتسبب انفجار في اشتعال النيران في القارب.



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