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عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. انفجار صاروخ على منصة الإطلاق في أميركا

Lebanon 24
29-05-2026 | 01:28
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بالفيديو.. انفجار صاروخ على منصة الإطلاق في أميركا
بالفيديو.. انفجار صاروخ على منصة الإطلاق في أميركا photos 0
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انفجر صاروخ "نيو غلين" التابع لشركة "بلو أوريجن" أثناء وجوده على منصة الإطلاق في ولاية فلوريدا، في انتكاسة جديدة للشركة التي يملكها الملياردير الأميركي جيف بيزوس.

وقالت الشركة، في بيان مقتضب عبر منصة "إكس": "شهدنا خللاً أثناء اختبار الحرق الفعلي"، مؤكدة أن "جميع أفراد الطاقم بخير وتم التأكد من سلامتهم".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو للحادث دخاناً يتصاعد من أسفل الصاروخ، قبل أن تندلع النيران فيه ويتحول إلى كرة نار كبيرة.
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وقال عضو الكونغرس عن ولاية فلوريدا مايك خاريدوبولوس، الذي تشمل دائرته كيب كانافيرال حيث تقع المنصة، إنه تواصل مع رئيس وكالة "ناسا" جاريد أيزكمان بشأن الانفجار.

وكتب عبر "إكس": "أنا ممتن لعدم وقوع إصابات، وأشكر المستجيبين الأوائل والمهندسين وطواقم الإطلاق الذين تصرفوا بسرعة".

ويأتي الحادث بعد شهر من فشل صاروخ "نيو غلين" في مهمة إيصال قمر اصطناعي للاتصالات إلى المدار الصحيح، ما استدعى فتح تحقيق.
مواضيع ذات صلة
دويّ إنفجار... إستهداف منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ في اليمن
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29/05/2026 12:57:16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو: الجيش الإسرائيلي يستهدف منصة صواريخ لحزب الله
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الجيش الإسرائيلي: استهدفنا منصة إطلاق الصواريخ التي أطلقت عدة صواريخ من لبنان باتجاه شتولا
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الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن العثور على منصة إطلاق صواريخ وصواريخ مضادة للدبابات تابعة لحزب الله
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