أثار الجدل بما قاله... ما هي أمنية ترامب في عيد ميلاده الـ80؟

President trump will be celebrating his 80th birthday this month on June 14, 2026. He told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that his birthday wish is to “Make America Great Again.”
“Make America Great Again, that’s all I want,” Trump said. “I think we’ve come a long… pic.twitter.com/KlHiMmY4ed
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 4, 2026
President trump will be celebrating his 80th birthday this month on June 14, 2026. He told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that his birthday wish is to “Make America Great Again.”
“Make America Great Again, that’s all I want,” Trump said. “I think we’ve come a long… pic.twitter.com/KlHiMmY4ed