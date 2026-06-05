"اخرسي وابتعدي".. سؤال عن اقتحام الكابيتول يثير غضب بيلوسي (فيديو)

Nancy Pelosi SNAPS, Has Screaming On-Camera MELTDOWN After Being Asked About Her January 6th Crimes.
There is documented proof that President trump authorized the National Guard and Speaker Pelosi turned them away.
Her immediate reaction is to scream in panic:
"SHUT UP!"…
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2026
Nancy Pelosi SNAPS, Has Screaming On-Camera MELTDOWN After Being Asked About Her January 6th Crimes.
There is documented proof that President trump authorized the National Guard and Speaker Pelosi turned them away.
Her immediate reaction is to scream in panic:
"SHUT UP!"…