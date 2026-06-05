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"اخرسي وابتعدي".. سؤال عن اقتحام الكابيتول يثير غضب بيلوسي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-06-2026 | 03:25
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اخرسي وابتعدي.. سؤال عن اقتحام الكابيتول يثير غضب بيلوسي (فيديو)
اخرسي وابتعدي.. سؤال عن اقتحام الكابيتول يثير غضب بيلوسي (فيديو) photos 0
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أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول لحظة انفعال رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي أمام الكاميرات، بعدما وجّهت إليها صحافية سؤالاً عن دورها في أحداث اقتحام مبنى الكابيتول في 6 كانون الثاني.

وفي الفيديو، قالت الصحافية لبيلوسي إنها سبق أن خاطبتها في لقاء سابق بعبارة "اخرسي، ابتعدي عني"، لترد بيلوسي بانفعال قائلة: "اخرسي مجدداً وابتعدي عني"، وسط أجواء من التوتر.

وفي نهاية الحديث، قالت الصحافية لبيلوسي أثناء مغادرتها: "أتمنى أن تنامي جيداً.. اهتمي بنفسك"، بأسلوب ساخر، فيما بدت بيلوسي غاضبة من الموقف.
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وأثار المقطع تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبر مراقبون أن رد بيلوسي يعكس حالة ارتباك، بينما رأى مؤيدوها أن الفيديو مقتطع من سياقه ويتجاهل استفزاز الصحافية لها.

ويأتي الجدل في ظل اتهامات موجّهة إلى بيلوسي بشأن تعاملها مع أحداث الكابيتول، استناداً إلى ما يوصف بأنه "دليل موثق" يفيد بأن الرئيس دونالد ترامب أصدر أوامر بنشر الحرس الوطني، بينما رفضت بيلوسي استدعاءهم، وهو ما تنفيه هي وفريقها باستمرار.
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