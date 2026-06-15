مشهدٌ مروّع من البرازيل... شاهدوا كيف تُوفيت شابة خلال القفز من إرتفاع شاهقٍ

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🔥🚨LATEST: Footage has released of the moment the 21-year-old woman was accidentally killed when Entre Cordas workers forgot to attach her safety rope and and threw her off the the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira, a city in Brazil’s São Paulo state. pic.twitter.com/HBPYXJxcfs
— dom lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 13, 2026
🔥🚨LATEST: Footage has released of the moment the 21-year-old woman was accidentally killed when Entre Cordas workers forgot to attach her safety rope and and threw her off the the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira, a city in Brazil’s São Paulo state. pic.twitter.com/HBPYXJxcfs