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زلزالان عنيفان يضربان فنزويلا.. انهيار مبان وتوقع خسائر بالأرواح (صور وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-06-2026 | 22:11
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زلزالان عنيفان يضربان فنزويلا.. انهيار مبان وتوقع خسائر بالأرواح (صور وفيديو)
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أعلنت رئيسة فنزويلا بالوكالة حالة الطوارئ في البلاد، عقب زلزالين قويين ضربا البلاد مساء الأربعاء، وتسببا بأضرار في عدد من المباني بالعاصمة كراكاس، وسط تحذيرات من موجات تسونامي وهزات ارتدادية، ما دفع بالعلماء إلى توقع "خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح وأضرار جسيمة" في البلد الواقع في أميركا الجنوبية.
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الزلزال الأول بلغت قوته 7.1 درجة - <a class='entities-links' href='/entity/2062892070/رويترز/ar/1?utm_term=PublicFigures-رويترز&utm_source=Lebanon24-Frontend&utm_campaign=PublicFigures&utm_medium=PublicFigures-رويترز&id=185508&catid=0&pagetype=PublicFigures' loading=رويترز" style="width: 100%; height: 100%;" />


وسجلت فنزويلا نحو 20 هزة ارتدادية بعد الزلزالين، وفق المعلومات الأولية.

وأفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية بأن الزلزال الأول بلغت قوته 7.1 درجات، ووقع غرب بلدة مورون على الساحل الكاريبي، على بعد نحو 168 كيلومتراً غرب كراكاس، وعلى عمق 13 كيلومتراً.


وبعد دقيقة واحدة، ضرب زلزال ثان بلغت قوته 7.5 درجات، وكان مركزه على بعد 16 كيلومتراً جنوب غربي مورون، وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات.

وأصدر مركز التحذير من موجات تسونامي في المحيط الهادئ تحذيراً لجزر فيرجن، فيما أعلنت جمهورية الدومينيكان تحذيراً مماثلاً، قبل رفع تحذير سابق كان قد صدر لبورتوريكو.

وفي كراكاس، سُجل انهيار مبانٍ وجدران في عدد من الأحياء، ما دفع السكان إلى مغادرة منازلهم والنزول إلى الشوارع، بينما شوهدت سحب غبار في مناطق تضم مطاعم ومحال تجارية.
وقال وزير الداخلية الفنزويلي ديوسدادو كابيو إن الزلزالين شعر بهما سكان عدة ولايات، مشيراً إلى أن حي ألتاميرا في العاصمة تعرض لأضرار كبيرة، مع احتمال وقوع إصابات.

وتواصل فرق الطوارئ والإسعاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتقييم حجم الخسائر، فيما دعت السلطات السكان إلى البقاء خارج المباني تحسباً لهزات ارتدادية قد تؤدي إلى أضرار إضافية.
فنزويلا - زلزال
 
 وفق وكالة "رويترز"، لم تقدم السلطات بعد تقديرات لعدد القتلى أو المصابين. وقال وزير الداخلية ديوسدادو كابيو للتلفزيون الرسمي: "انهارت بعض المباني (في كراكاس)، وانهارت منازل".

كما تحدث عن قطع إمدادات الغاز عن العديد من المباني كإجراء احترازي.
 
وكان كثير من الفنزويليين في منازلهم عندما وقع الزلزالان، إذ كانوا يحتفلون بيوم عطلة وطنية لتكريم ذكرى انتصار عسكري عام 1821 مهد الطريق لاستقلال فنزويلا عن إسبانيا.

وبحسب وكالة "فرانس برس"، شعر سكان كولومبيا المجاورة بالزلزال وأُطلقت صافرات الإنذار وأخلى بعض السكان منازلهم كإجراء احترازي.

وتفيد وكالة رويترز، بأن فنزويلا تقع في منطقة زلازل نشطة، حيث تصطدم صفيحة الكاريبي التكتونية بالصفيحة الأميركية الجنوبية.

يذكر أن المدينة تعرضت لزلزال مدمر بلغت قوته 6.3 درجة في عام 1967.
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