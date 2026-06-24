زلزالان عنيفان يضربان فنزويلا.. انهيار مبان وتوقع خسائر بالأرواح (صور وفيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇻🇪| Imágenes desde La Guaira, Venezuela, justo en la costa. pic.twitter.com/Aftag2ZzC8
— Felipe Galli (@FEscrutinio) June 24, 2026
🇻🇪| Imágenes desde La Guaira, Venezuela, justo en la costa. pic.twitter.com/Aftag2ZzC8
BREAKING: USGS upgrades Venezuela earthquake to 7.5
First video shows panic at the airport during the earthquake.
Second video from Caracas showing heavy damage from a collapsed building. pic.twitter.com/pf2hLRXwIb
— World Source News (@Worldsource24) June 24, 2026
BREAKING: USGS upgrades Venezuela earthquake to 7.5
First video shows panic at the airport during the earthquake.
Second video from Caracas showing heavy damage from a collapsed building. pic.twitter.com/pf2hLRXwIb