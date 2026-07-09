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عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... كيت ميدلتون تُحقّق أمنية طفل مريض

Lebanon 24
09-07-2026 | 08:08
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بالفيديو... كيت ميدلتون تُحقّق أمنية طفل مريض
بالفيديو... كيت ميدلتون تُحقّق أمنية طفل مريض photos 0
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ساعدت أميرة ويلز كيت ميدلتون، الطفل المريض كاثرين إيجران البالغ من العمر 10 سنوات، الذي يُعاني من حالة قلبية خطيرة منذ ولادته، على تحقيق أمنية خاصة بعد لقائهما خلال زيارتها إلى مستشفى إيفلينا للأطفال في العاصمة البريطانية لندن.

وكان الطفل ينتظر في أحد ممرات المستشفى على أمل إلقاء نظرة على الأميرة خلال زيارتها، قبل أن تتوقف للحديث معه، في لقاء وصفه لاحقًا بأنه كان "مذهلًا".

وبعد اللقاء، عبّر الطفل عن رغبته في الظهور ضمن برنامجه التلفزيوني المفضل للأطفال "نيوزراوند" الذي تبثه هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية "بي بي سي"، لتتدخل الجهات المعنية في قصر كنسينغتون وتساعده على تحقيق هذه الأمنية.

ولم تتوقف المفاجأة عند ذلك، إذ وصل مراسل البرنامج إلى المستشفى لزيارة إيجران، حاملًا معه رسالة شخصية من أميرة ويلز، أكدت فيها أنها كانت سعيدة بلقائه وأنها تتطلع لمعرفة تطورات حالته الصحية. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
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