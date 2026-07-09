بالفيديو... كيت ميدلتون تُحقّق أمنية طفل مريض

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
The Princess of Wales has met ten-year-old Ejran, a cardiac patient at @EvelinaLondon who asked her if she were the Queen and chatted about a poem he has written about Shrek. His view of meeting the princess? A big thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/5k8pjnWaVU
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 6, 2026
The Princess of Wales has met ten-year-old Ejran, a cardiac patient at @EvelinaLondon who asked her if she were the Queen and chatted about a poem he has written about Shrek. His view of meeting the princess? A big thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/5k8pjnWaVU