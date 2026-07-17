خط عمره أكثر من 100 عام ينفجر.. المياه تدفع السيارات في لوس أنجلوس

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🌊 SUNSET STRIP TURNS INTO A RIVER: Century-Old Water Main Ruptures, Flooding West Hollywood! 🌊
Diners and residents in West hollywood woke up to absolute chaos early Thursday morning, July 16, 2026, when a massive, 110-year-old water main ruptured right near the iconic Sunset… pic.twitter.com/hHcK19oUIy
— Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) July 16, 2026
🌊 SUNSET STRIP TURNS INTO A RIVER: Century-Old Water Main Ruptures, Flooding West Hollywood! 🌊
Diners and residents in West hollywood woke up to absolute chaos early Thursday morning, July 16, 2026, when a massive, 110-year-old water main ruptured right near the iconic Sunset… pic.twitter.com/hHcK19oUIy