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خط عمره أكثر من 100 عام ينفجر.. المياه تدفع السيارات في لوس أنجلوس

Lebanon 24
17-07-2026 | 02:04
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خط عمره أكثر من 100 عام ينفجر.. المياه تدفع السيارات في لوس أنجلوس
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غمرت المياه شوارع في لوس أنجلوس، الخميس، بعد انفجار خط رئيسي قرب تقاطع "صنست بوليفارد" وطريق "هولواي درايف"، ما ألحق أضراراً بمركبات ومبانٍ.

وتحولت أجزاء من شارع "بالم أفنيو" إلى ما يشبه النهر، فيما دفعت المياه سيارات متوقفة وغمرت مواقف تحت الأرض ووحدات سكنية.
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وأكد عمدة ويست هوليوود جون هايلمان سلامة السكان، لكنه وصف الأضرار بأنها "كبيرة". من جهتها، أوضحت عمدة لوس أنجلوس كارين باس أن عمر الأنابيب المتضررة يتجاوز 100 عام، مشيرةً إلى تأثر حركة المرور الصباحية.

وتعمل إدارة المياه والطاقة على إغلاق الصمامات ووقف التدفق وإصلاح الأضرار، فيما لا تزال أسباب الانفجار مجهولة. ودعت السلطات السكان إلى تجنب المنطقة بسبب الازدحام وأعمال المعالجة. (سكاي نيوز)
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17/07/2026 10:12:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مسؤول أمني تايواني: الصين نشرت أكثر من 100 سفينة في المياه الإقليمية
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منتخب كندا للسيدات يبدأ تحضيراته نحو أولمبياد لوس أنجلوس 2028
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ترامب: هذا الجهد أثمر عن عبور أكثر من 100 مليون برميل من النفط عبر مضيق هرمز
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