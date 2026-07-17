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حادثة غير متوقعة.. أسراب كثيفة من البعوض تنتشر داخل إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-07-2026 | 23:50
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حادثة غير متوقعة.. أسراب كثيفة من البعوض تنتشر داخل إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)
حادثة غير متوقعة.. أسراب كثيفة من البعوض تنتشر داخل إحدى الطائرات (فيديو) photos 0
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في حادثة غريبة، تم إجلاء ركاب طائرتين تابعتين لشركة "ريان إير" من أحد مطارات مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية بسبب انتشار أسراب كثيفة من البعوض، ما أدى إلى تعطيل رحلتين متجهتين إلى نابولي الإيطالية وأليكانتي الإسبانية، وتأخيرهما لأكثر من 3 ساعات.
 
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وفي التفاصيل، وقعت الحادثة عندما اضطرت الشركة إلى تنفيذ إجراء إخلاء طارئ بعد انتشار أعداد كبيرة من البعوض داخل إحدى الطائرات أثناء استعداد الركاب للصعود.

وقالت الراكبة أليس بيشيتيللي، التي كانت على متن الرحلة المتجهة من ميلانو إلى أليكانتي، إن ما حدث كان "مشهدًا عبثيًا"، موضحة أنها لم تشهد من قبل غزوًا بهذا الحجم، إذ كانت الطائرة مغطاة بالبعوض، فيما حاول أفراد الطاقم مكافحة الحشرات باستخدام مضارب كهربائية.

ولفتت إلى أن طاقم الطائرة لجأ إلى إطفاء أضواء المقصورة في محاولة لجذب البعوض إلى الخارج، ولم يبقَ مضاءً إلا شاشات هواتف الركاب خلال محاولة السيطرة على الوضع.

وبعد فشل محاولات التخلص من الحشرات، قررت الشركة نقل الركاب إلى طائرة بديلة، ما تسبب بتأخير الرحلة نحو ثلاث ساعات قبل استئناف السفر.

ولم توضح شركة "ريان إير" سبب انتشار البعوض داخل الطائرة. 

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