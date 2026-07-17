حادثة غير متوقعة.. أسراب كثيفة من البعوض تنتشر داخل إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
This is how the Paxex could be frustrating : A swarm of mosquitoes in the cabin was enough to prevent a Boeing 737 from departure on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Milan Malpensa Airport (Italy) that was scheduled to fly to Alicante (Spain).
All passengers were taken back to the… pic.twitter.com/aUBfazab2V
— FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 15, 2026
This is how the Paxex could be frustrating : A swarm of mosquitoes in the cabin was enough to prevent a Boeing 737 from departure on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Milan Malpensa Airport (Italy) that was scheduled to fly to Alicante (Spain).
All passengers were taken back to the… pic.twitter.com/aUBfazab2V