"سحب نارية" والأمور خرجت عن السيطرة.. الحرائق تهجّر مئات الآلاف في فرنسا وإسبانيا (صور وفيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🔥#France & #Spain battle #wildfires as more than 250,000 people are forced to flee their homes... https://t.co/IqW7JA2Ekjpic.twitter.com/sM4qAx3IKT
📌In France, the giant A400M transporter swooped in low, its long plume of ochre-colored retardant trailing over drought-hit…
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) July 26, 2026
🔥#France & #Spain battle #wildfires as more than 250,000 people are forced to flee their homes... https://t.co/IqW7JA2Ekjpic.twitter.com/sM4qAx3IKT
📌In France, the giant A400M transporter swooped in low, its long plume of ochre-colored retardant trailing over drought-hit…
🚨 Emmanuel Macron has deployed the military to tackle the worst wildfires France has ever seen.
At least 1,000 troops have been drafted to tackle the “apocalyptic” fires which have forced the evacuation of more than 220,000 people across France and Spain. pic.twitter.com/32213Xkl1U
— Global News & Geopolitics 🌍 (@GlobalNewsGeo) July 26, 2026
🚨 Emmanuel Macron has deployed the military to tackle the worst wildfires France has ever seen.
At least 1,000 troops have been drafted to tackle the “apocalyptic” fires which have forced the evacuation of more than 220,000 people across France and Spain. pic.twitter.com/32213Xkl1U