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"سحب نارية" والأمور خرجت عن السيطرة.. الحرائق تهجّر مئات الآلاف في فرنسا وإسبانيا (صور وفيديو)

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25-07-2026 | 23:25
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سحب نارية والأمور خرجت عن السيطرة.. الحرائق تهجّر مئات الآلاف في فرنسا وإسبانيا (صور وفيديو)
سحب نارية والأمور خرجت عن السيطرة.. الحرائق تهجّر مئات الآلاف في فرنسا وإسبانيا (صور وفيديو) photos 0
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دفعت حرائق الغابات المستمرة في فرنسا وإسبانيا السلطات إلى توسيع عمليات الإجلاء، بعدما اضطر أكثر من 300 ألف شخص إلى مغادرة مناطقهم، وسط تسجيل وفاة قرب فالنسيا شرقي إسبانيا.

وأصدرت السلطات الفرنسية، مساء السبت، أوامر إخلاء جديدة قرب بوردو، شملت منطقة سيستاس الواقعة على مسافة نحو 20 كيلومتراً من المدينة، وطالت قرابة 55 ألف شخص.
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وقالت فرق الإطفاء في جيروند لوكالة "فرانس برس" إن النيران استعادت قوتها وشكلت ما يُعرف بـ"السحب النارية"، حيث يولد الحريق رياحه ودواماته الخاصة، ما يجعل مساره عشوائياً ويصعب التحكم فيه.


وحذر وزير الداخلية الفرنسي لوران نونييز من أن إخماد النيران "سيستغرق وقتاً طويلاً"، مؤكداً منع السكان من العودة قبل السيطرة عليها. ووصف إجلاء 200 ألف شخص، قبل القرارات الجديدة، بأنه قد يكون أكبر عملية إجلاء مدني في فرنسا خلال زمن السلم.
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واستدعت السلطات الجيش، مع تعبئة 1500 عسكري، كما استخدمت للمرة الأولى طائرة نقل عسكرية من طراز "إيه 400 إم" قادرة على إسقاط 20 ألف ليتر من المياه أو المواد المبطئة للنيران.


والتهمت الحرائق أكثر من 32 ألف هكتار، إضافة إلى 100 مبنى على الأقل و140 منزلاً، فيما خُصصت أسرّة طوارئ لما بين 5 و6 آلاف شخص داخل مراكز الإيواء قرب بوردو.


وتساعد النباتات اليابسة والجفاف الشديد، إلى جانب موجات الحر القياسية خلال حزيران وتموز، في تسريع انتشار النيران.

ولا تزال حرائق أخرى مشتعلة في مقاطعة فار جنوب شرقي فرنسا، حيث أتت على 3250 هكتاراً، وفي كورسيكا التي فقدت أكثر من 800 هكتار في منطقة كورت.
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26/07/2026 12:38:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
النيران التهمت 1700 هكتار.. حرائق الغابات في فرنسا تتمدد وإجلاء مئات السكان
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النيران تخرج عن السيطرة في مدريد
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سلام: عائلات تهجر وأطفال لا ينامون بسبب القصف وأمهات يبحثن عن بيوتهن بين الركام
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