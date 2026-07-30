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سيناتور أميركيّ يُثير الجدل خلال لقائه نتنياهو... استقبله بـ"الشورت"! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-07-2026 | 08:45
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سيناتور أميركيّ يُثير الجدل خلال لقائه نتنياهو... استقبله بـالشورت! (فيديو)
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أثار لقاء السيناتور الأميركي الديمقراطي جون فيترمان مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، في مقرّ الإقامة الرسمي للضيوف "بلير هاوس"، اهتماما وتفاعلا واسعا، بعدما أطلّ فيترمان وهو منشغل بهاتفه ومرتديا "الشورت"، وجالسا بوضعية غير رسمية أثناء حديثه مع بنيامين نتنياهو.

وأعقب اللقاء تصريحات قوية من فيترمان، الذي دافع فيها بحزم عن إسرائيل، ووجه انتقادات لاذعة إلى عمدة نيويورك زهران ممداني، ووصفه بأنه "عديم القيمة". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
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