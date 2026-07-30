سيناتور أميركيّ يُثير الجدل خلال لقائه نتنياهو... استقبله بـالشورت! (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
We may despise @netanyahu for the war crimes he committed in #Gaza and #Lebanon, but Democrat @SenFettermanPA could have not worn gym shorts when meeting Bibi. The sole of John's right shoe facing an elderly man sitting next to him is kind of disrespecting to old folks. pic.twitter.com/qLJOlMSef3
— PAOTZE☆B.O.STRATEGY☆ (@PAOTZEPG) July 30, 2026
We may despise @netanyahu for the war crimes he committed in #Gaza and #Lebanon, but Democrat @SenFettermanPA could have not worn gym shorts when meeting Bibi. The sole of John's right shoe facing an elderly man sitting next to him is kind of disrespecting to old folks. pic.twitter.com/qLJOlMSef3