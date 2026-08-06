فيديو طريف لترامب.. شاهدوا كيف ركض على المسرح ليمنع سقوط طفل

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
President trump stopped a young boy from getting too close to the edge of the stage at his Las Vegas event before joking, “I didn’t want him to be like biden and fall off the stage!” pic.twitter.com/A09nbwgG24
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2026
President trump stopped a young boy from getting too close to the edge of the stage at his Las Vegas event before joking, “I didn’t want him to be like biden and fall off the stage!” pic.twitter.com/A09nbwgG24