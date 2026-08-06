تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو طريف لترامب.. شاهدوا كيف ركض على المسرح ليمنع سقوط طفل

Lebanon 24
06-08-2026 | 02:27
A-
A+
فيديو طريف لترامب.. شاهدوا كيف ركض على المسرح ليمنع سقوط طفل
فيديو طريف لترامب.. شاهدوا كيف ركض على المسرح ليمنع سقوط طفل photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
في موقف طريف، تدخل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب سريعاً خلال كلمة ألقاها في ولاية نيفادا، بعدما لاحظ طفلاً صغيراً يتجه نحو حافة المنصة، فسارع إلى اللحاق به وإعادته إلى وسط المسرح وسط تصفيق الحاضرين.
 
Advertisement
 
وكان ترامب دعا زوجين شابين من مدينة لاس فيغاس للصعود إلى المنصة برفقة طفليهما، للحديث عن استفادتهما من سياسات إدارته المتعلقة بإعفاء الإكراميات وساعات العمل الإضافية من الضرائب، إضافة إلى برنامج "حسابات ترامب" المخصص للأطفال، الا ان الطفل انطلق فجأة نحو طرف المنصة أثناء حديث والدته، قبل أن ينتبه إليه ترامب ويتحرك بسرعة لإعادته إلى مكان آمن.

وبعد إعادة الطفل، مازح ترامب الحضور قائلًا: "لا أريده أن يكون مثل بايدن ويسقط عن المسرح"، في إشارة ساخرة إلى سقوط الرئيس السابق جو بايدن على منصة حفل تخرج أكاديمية القوات الجوية الأميركية عام 2023.

وفي ختام كلمة والدته، حملت الطفل وطلبت منه توجيه كلمة للرئيس، فقال عبر الميكروفون: "شكراً لك على حساب ترامب الخاص بي"، ما قوبل بتصفيق جديد من الحاضرين، ليرد ترامب مبتسماً: "أحسنت".
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
سقوط صخرة كبيرة على طريق البلمند... شاهدوا الفيديو
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/08/2026 17:15:01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الداخلية القطرية: إصابة 3 أشخاص بينهم طفل جراء سقوط شظايا عقب هجمات إيرانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/08/2026 17:15:01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
زلة لسان لترامب.. شاهدوا ماذا حصل خلال بث مباشر (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/08/2026 17:15:01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
طفل كفيف "يشاهد" فوز الأرجنتين بيدي والده
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/08/2026 17:15:01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

القوات الجوية

دونالد ترامب

بات ترامب

أكاديمية

جو بايدن

دونالد

ترامب

trump

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:42 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12:00 | 2026-08-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02:07 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02:00 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15:00 | 2026-08-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10:00 | 2026-08-07
Lebanon24
09:06 | 2026-08-07
Lebanon24
08:30 | 2026-08-07
Lebanon24
07:56 | 2026-08-07
Lebanon24
07:52 | 2026-08-07
Lebanon24
07:43 | 2026-08-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24