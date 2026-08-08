جسم مجهول يتحرّك في سماء الشرق الأوسط.. البنتاغون يرفع السرية عن أجسام طائرة (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
WATCH: Newly released video shows the U.S. military tracking an unidentified object as it moves across the skies over the Middle East.
The footage, recorded in 2025, is part of the government's latest release of declassified UAP files following President trump's push to make… pic.twitter.com/LrkdHCqxzb
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2026
WATCH: Newly released video shows the U.S. military tracking an unidentified object as it moves across the skies over the Middle East.
The footage, recorded in 2025, is part of the government's latest release of declassified UAP files following President trump's push to make… pic.twitter.com/LrkdHCqxzb