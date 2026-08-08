تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

جسم مجهول يتحرّك في سماء الشرق الأوسط.. البنتاغون يرفع السرية عن أجسام طائرة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-08-2026 | 03:43
A-
A+
جسم مجهول يتحرّك في سماء الشرق الأوسط.. البنتاغون يرفع السرية عن أجسام طائرة (فيديو)
جسم مجهول يتحرّك في سماء الشرق الأوسط.. البنتاغون يرفع السرية عن أجسام طائرة (فيديو) photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
بينت مجموعة جديدة من الوثائق ومقاطع الفيديو التي رفعت عنها السرية في الولايات المتحدة تفاصيل تتعلق بحادثة غامضة وقعت في البرازيل قبل أكثر من 6 عقود، عندما سقط جسم معدني مجهول في ولاية باهيا وعُثر بداخله، وفقاً لما ورد في الوثائق، على جثة بشرية.

وأشارت وكالة "ريا نوفوستي" إلى أن الوثائق التي نشرها "البنتاغون" توضح أن الحادثة وقعت في تشرين الثاني عام 1963 في بلدية كوندي بولاية باهيا البرازيلية. وتشير الوثائق إلى أن الجسم الغامض سقط في منطقة مأهولة، وخلّف حفرة بلغ عمقها نحو أربعة أمتار.

ووُصف الجسم في الوثيقة بأنه كرة معدنية غامضة تحتوي على فتحات تشبه النوافذ، وكانت هذه الفتحات مغطاة بزجاج سميك.

وجاء في الوثيقة أن سكان المنطقة كانوا في حالة من الحيرة إزاء طبيعة الجسم ومصدره، وأن السلطات المحلية أُبلغت بالحادثة.

وتعود المعلومات الواردة في الملف إلى تقرير إذاعي برازيلي نُقل في ذلك الوقت، ثم جرى توثيقه ضمن مواد أميركية مرتبطة بمتابعة التقارير المتعلقة بالأجسام الطائرة المجهولة.

من جهتها، قامت شبكة "فوكس نيوز" بنشر فيديو نشره الجيش الأميركي لما قال إنه تعقب لجسم مجهول الهوية أثناء تحركه في سماء الشرق الأوسط.
 
Advertisement
 
 
ولفتت الشبكة إلى أن الفيديو سُجّل عام 2025، ويُظهر جزءا من أحدث ملفات الحكومة التي رُفعت عنها السرية والمتعلقة بالأجسام الطائرة المجهولة.

وقالت إن المسؤولين لم يتمكنوا من تحديد هوية الجسم بشكل قاطع، وهو ما أبقى القضية مُدرجة رسميًا على أنها "غير محلولة".



مواضيع ذات صلة
بلومبرغ: وكالة سلامة الطيران الأوروبية ترفع مستوى التهديد لشركات الطيران العاملة في الشرق الأوسط
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08/08/2026 17:00:15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
السلطات الألمانية: طائرة تصطدم بـ"جسم مجهول" فوق ألمانيا وتتمكن من الهبوط بأمان
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08/08/2026 17:00:15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وسط مخاوف من حرب أوسع مع إيران...مقاتلات أميركية تتحرك نحو الشرق الأوسط
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08/08/2026 17:00:15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أجسام مجهولة رُصدت قرب القمر.. علماء يحذرون من قاعدة قمرية سرية!
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08/08/2026 17:00:15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

الولايات المتحدة

مجموعة جديدة

الشرق الأوسط

ريا نوفوستي

فوكس نيوز

البرازيل

من جهته

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15:00 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02:10 | 2026-08-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08:07 | 2026-08-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16:00 | 2026-08-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09:30 | 2026-08-08
Lebanon24
09:30 | 2026-08-08
Lebanon24
09:00 | 2026-08-08
Lebanon24
08:27 | 2026-08-08
Lebanon24
07:52 | 2026-08-08
Lebanon24
07:45 | 2026-08-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24